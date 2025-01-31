Preity Zinta Birthday: 5 movies of actress to watch on OTT that’ll make you sing ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ for her

Preity Zinta has been one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. While the crush of every '90s kid is celebrating her 50th birthday, on this special occasion, we’ve enlisted some of the hand-picked movies of the actress that you can watch on the OTT.

1. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most loved films that revolve around a pessimistic girl, Naina, played by Preity Zinta who is raised by a single mother. Her life takes a turn when Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) comes into her life and brings new perspectives in her life. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in one of the important roles. It is available to watch on Netflix.

2. Kya Kehna

The 2000-released, Kya Kehna, was way ahead of its time to deal with a bold subject dealing with social stigma around pre-marital s*x. It follows the journey of a young girl, Priya who gets pregnant after a romantic encounter with Rahul Modi (Saif Ali Khan). When Rahul refuses to accept responsibility, Priya decides to raise the child on her own. It is available to watch on Jio Cinema.

3. Dil Hai Tumhaara

This is another must-watch film that revolves around Preity’s character, Shalu, who lives with her stepmother, Savitri (Rekha), and sister, Nikki (Mahima Chaudhry). Things topsy-turvy after Shalu falls in love with Sameer (Arjun Rampal), who happens to be Nikki’s fiancé. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Veer Zaara

Relive the timeless romance directed by legendary Yash Chopra in Veer Zaara. The epic romantic tale narrates a love story between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani girl. Their love is put to the test after Veer is imprisoned in Pakistan for 22 years due to mistaken identity. The depth and intensity of love is what exemplifies Bollywood romance. It is available to watch Amazon Prime Video.

5. Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna

This is another classic watch that explored the subject of extra-marital affair. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Available to watch on Netflix, it delves into the challenges faced by couples in maintaining a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

Which one are you planning to watch?