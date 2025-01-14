WATCH: Rekha makes rare appearance in salwar suit in city, proving she's the epitome of elegance; Fans shower love on ‘evergreen star’

Legendary actress Rekha is the epitome of elegance and beauty, courtesy her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. The evergreen diva likes to live a life away from constant media scrutiny, but every time she makes a public appearance, it is nothing but a delight for fans. Most recently, the actress was spotted in the city and her admirers couldn't help gushing over her beauty.

On January 14, legendary actress Rekha was spotted in the city as she made a rare public appearance. In a video shared by the paps, she was seen coming out of her car and making an entry inside a building. Before getting inside, she acknowledged the paps with her usual bright smile and waved at them. She also took a moment to pose for the shutterbugs.

During her latest outing, Rekha looked regal in a white traditional suit paired with high heels. She carried a golden potli, tied her hair in a bun and her stylish black sunglasses added to her overall grace. She accessorized the look with beautiful jhumkas and make-up on point, consisting of her iconic red lipstick and sindoor.

Take a look

As one can expect, soon after the video surfaced, fans flooded the comments section gushing over her ethereal beauty with one fan calling her "Beautiful" and another calling her "Diva." In addition to this, several internet users dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Rekha is truly a diva who is loved by her fans and industry contemporaries alike. During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala also recalled how her bond grew with the legendary actress over time. She admitted being not so open with her initially but later when they got open to each other, Manisha remembered going, ‘My goodness!’

Rekha remains away from films but makes a selective guest appearances on several reality shows.

