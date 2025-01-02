Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani opens up about his ‘emotional clash’ with Karan Johar; recalls not talking to Govinda and Anil Kapoor for 10 years

Renowned film director Nikkhil Advani is popularly known for directing the 2003-released film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, backed by Karan Johar. During a recent conversation, the filmmaker recalled his fallout with Johar following the film's success and also opened up about his feud with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and John Abraham.

During a recent conversation with Digital Commentary, Nikkhil Advani remembered having a fight with Karan Johar after Kal Ho Naa Ho's release. He remembered being upset and leaving the production house after there was a lot of "confusion and anger." He shared some people were saying that he had directed the three biggest hits of Dharma Productions, while a section was arguing that he hadn't even directed KHNH.

Looking back at the clash, he stated they are still close, and they’ve "luckily" put everything behind them. He stated that they both have grown up and can differentiate between films and life.

"I was very close to his father. It wasn’t a creative clash; it was more of an emotional clash. ‘How could you listen to other people who are saying this about me?’ My whole thing was people aren’t giving me credit for one love story, so I’ll do six love stories,” he said.

He further added that after Salaam-E-Ishq failed at the box office, he feared that he would be out of work. It was under this pressure that he agreed to work at Chandni Chowk To China.

The filmmaker further talked about relationships within the industry and spoke highly of the bond that Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan share; hailing them as "inseparable."

Comparing it to his equation with John Abraham, with whom he has collaborated on movies like Vedaa and Batla House, Advani said that there was a three-year period where people stopped taking his calls because his films weren’t working.

“Me and John drifted apart for a few years… I didn’t talk to Anil Kapoor for 10 years, I didn’t talk to Govinda for 10 years… When John and I meet, we don’t talk about films or the industry. We talk about football, politics, food, animals, fitness,” he said.

Nikkhil Advani’s last directorial Vedaa led by John Abraham was released in 2024.

