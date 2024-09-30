Priyanka Chopra advocates for 'rest' and calls it 'radical act of self-love'; says 'In a world that glorifies exhaustion...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, navigating a whirlwind of consecutive projects and international events, recently shared a powerful message about the significance of ‘rest’ in our lives. She stated, “REST is a radical act of self-love in a world that glorifies EXHAUSTION.” Given her hectic schedule, finding a balance between her professional and personal life can be quite a challenge.

In a previous interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse into her demanding routine, stating, "I worked 12 hours, came home, ate dinner, played with my daughter, caught up with my mom, went to sleep, and then woke up the next day and did it all over again."

Priyanka Chopra recently treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of her Sunday spent with her daughter Malti, highlighting their precious downtime together. She posted a cozy selfie on Instagram Stories, capturing the warmth of the moment as she held Malti close. Clad in comfy loungewear, Priyanka beamed with happiness while Malti played with her toy. Accompanying the heartwarming photo, she wrote, “Sundays like these…” along with a heart emoji.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought joy to her fans by sharing cherished moments from a wonderful evening in London with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. Among the enchanting photos and videos, one particular image stood out: a cute shot of Malti playfully covering her eyes as her parents shared a kiss.

The evening was filled with delightful highlights, including Malti embracing her inner rockstar while holding a microphone and enjoying a lively moment with her father and uncles, Joe and Kevin Jonas. These heartwarming family snapshots offered fans a glimpse into their joyful and memorable time together.

On the professional front, she is currently immersed in filming the second season of Prime Video's series Citadel. She has just completed shooting her highly anticipated action drama, Bluff, in Australia, where she brought her daughter Malti along.

