Priyanka Chopra enjoys peaceful and relaxed Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Jonas; don't miss PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been keeping busy with her upcoming Hollywood projects, one after the other. Meanwhile, she has also been attending fashion and film events. Hence, when on September 29 (Sunday), she got some time to spend with her daughter, Malti Marie, and she shared her happiness with her social media family.

A while ago, the global sensation took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the image, Priyanka Chopra looked peaceful as she held her little girl by her side. Dressed in her comfortable and cozy loungewear, the actress smiled happily. While she captured the lovely moment with her daughter, the little one stayed engrossed in her toy.

A couple of days ago, PeeCee attended the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London. She also dropped some picture-perfect moments with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the event. They were joined by Matilda De Angelis who is leading the Italian version of the web series. Earlier, Chopra also shared a video of her heading to the set to commence shooting for the second season of her show, Citadel.

Before that, she attended a special musical show wherein her husband Nick Jonas performed. She dropped several glimpses from the event and stated in the caption why it was so special for her. The Bajirao Mastani actress penned that it was at the same arena, 24 years ago, that she was crowned Miss World.

The desi diva penned, “Monday nights should not be so much fun. Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.

She added, “Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end. To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude.”

