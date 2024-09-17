Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti closing her eyes while she kisses hubby Nick Jonas has to be the cutest snap of this trio; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to impress with their strong relationship, often serving as couple goals for their fans. Recently, Priyanka attended one of Nick's concerts with their daughter Malti Marie and shared some adorable pictures from the event. Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote a heartfelt note explaining that the concert took place in the same arena where she was crowned Miss World 24 years ago. She also reflected on the struggles she faced during that pivotal moment in her life.

On September 17, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments from Nick Jonas' concert. The first photo captures a truly adorable scene where the actress and Nick share a passionate kiss, with she holding their daughter Malti, who playfully covers her eyes with her hands—a moment that's as cute as it is desi. Another charming picture shows Malti holding a glittery microphone, looking like she's ready to sing along, complete with headphones on. In another shot, Malti is seated on the stairs, watching the Jonas Brothers perform, fully immersed in the experience.

There’s also a precious moment between Nick and Malti, where Malti tries to hold Nick’s microphone while clinging to her own tiny mic—a heartwarming father-daughter interaction. Priyanka also shared a video where she's seen enjoying the concert, fully immersed in the vibe of the music. Another romantic photo shows Priyanka and Nick in a loving pose, clearly displaying their affection for each other. To add to the adorable moments, there's a clip of Malti clapping and enjoying her father's concert, capturing the hearts of everyone.

The Citadel actress looks absolutely stunning in an orange bodycon dress, radiating confidence and elegance. Nick Jonas complements her perfectly, wearing a blue jacket paired with trousers and a white graphic tee. Their daughter Malti Marie shines in a cute brown and white dress. Adding to her cuteness, she sports two adorable ponytails and has her headphones on, enjoying the concert with her family.

Priyanka Chopra also expressed how much fun she had. Along with the pictures, she reminisced about a personal milestone—the concert was held at the same venue where she won the Miss World title 24 years ago. Back then, the place was called the Millennium Dome. Reflecting on her younger self, Priyanka shared her feelings of excitement and nervousness, as well as a humorous anecdote about struggling to keep her dress in place during the event due to wardrobe issues caused by anxiety.

Now, returning to the same venue, but this time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka noted how much her life had changed since that memorable day. “To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude,” she concluded.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comments with praise for Priyanka's touching post. One user gushed over the moment with Malti, writing, “The way she put her hands on her face in the first pic.” Another commented, “Cutest picture of the day,” while a fan highlighted Malti’s shyness, saying, “Look at baby Malti, she’s feeling shy, it’s beautiful.” Others reflected on the significance of the moment, with comments like, “Such a surreal moment” and “Such an incredible and heartwarming story.” The post clearly resonated with followers, who appreciated both the family's sweet moments and Priyanka’s nostalgic reflection.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony that blended both Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, is currently on a global tour in honor of their five albums. This past Monday, the Jonas Brothers brought vibrant energy to The O2 in London, a famous concert venue.

