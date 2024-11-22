THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan called Katrina Kaif a ‘thief’ for THIS reason while Karan Johar dubbed her ‘walking, talking kleptomaniac’

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan have always had an interesting friendship. They have given glimpses into their hilarious banter every now and then. In this piece, let’s revisit the moment when Varun called Katrina a ‘thief’ because she once stole his glares. Karan Johar had dubbed her a ‘walking, talking kleptomaniac.’

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif graced an episode of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 6 together. During the episode, Katrina received special messages from her friends Yasmin Karachiwala and Mini Mathur in which they revealed that she took their things if she liked them.

Agreeing with Katrina’s friends, Varun said, “Kat, you’re a thief.” He recalled a time when he went to Abu Dhabi for two days and she took his glares. Varun shared that he greeted her while she asked him to show her the glares and went on to say, ‘These are mine.’

In response, host Karan Johar stated that she was not a thief. He revealed that Katrina asked and took things. The filmmaker mentioned that he had given her many things in that manner. The Ek Tha Tiger actress said that she asked ‘nicely.’

Talking about Katrina’ shopping habits, Karan hilariously shared, “Katrina shops in a very unusual way. She doesn't shop from stores, she shops off people.” She didn’t deny this but said that there was nothing wrong about it.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director declared that she was ‘a walking, talking kleptomaniac.’ He even jokingly gave a warning, saying, “So everyone who invites Katrina home, make sure that your closets are locked.”

It has been disclosed in the past that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor used to have a hate club for Katrina Kaif. In the latest episode of Behind the Success with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor talked about this club. The Singham Again actor said, “We used to have a ‘We hate Katrina fan club’ which got shut down very fast because we actually didn't hate her. We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance.”

