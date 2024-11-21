Priyanka Chopra shares one thing that has stayed same even after growing up; it is way too relatable

Priyanka Chopra always aces the social media game and often drops many relatable and humorous posts. The actress, who is currently shooting in London for her spy series Citadel Season 2, shared one thing that has stayed the same even after growing up and that is bedtime.

Today, November 21, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post that said, “When I was a kid, bedtime was 9 pm. I couldn’t wait to be a grownup so I could go to bed anytime I wanted. Turns out that is 9 pm.”

PC captioned it, “Same,” conveying how she resonated with the sentiment.

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

Priyanka Chopra has been offering a peek into her time in London regularly on social media. The actress even celebrated Diwali in style with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the city.

Coming to her upcoming series Citadel, Priyanka earlier teased that her character Nadia in the second installment will be different. Nadia’s origin story was shown in the Indian version of the series. In Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a younger version of Nadia has been introduced.

PC recently shared a heartfelt note about her journey in the Citadel Universe. She wrote, “I was brought onto the journey of Citadel early 2018 by @jennifersalke, before I was even married. Feels like so long ago! But I’ll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show. To actually connect the world together through storytelling.”

Advertisement

Talking about the expansion of the universe with the Italian and the Indian spinoff, Priyanka expressed, “Now, to finally see the world of Citadel, expanding as originally conceptualized so many years ago, is so gratifying. To have such talented film makers from around the world create stories that are global but also local and at the same time interconnected, is very cool..”

Sharing her gratitude, she added, “I’m so grateful to be on this journey with all the incredible cast and crew from around the world.. here’s to much more to come.”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets nostalgic as he poses with dad Salim Khan's first bike, fans call father-son ‘greatest jodi’; PICS