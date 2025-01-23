Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta’s epic THROWBACK from 25 years ago will make you nostalgic; don’t miss their PIC with Shah Rukh Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza created history by winning the Miss World, the Miss Universe, and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageants respectively in the same year. Dia recently shared an epic throwback post from 25 years ago and it is bound to make you nostalgic. The picture of the actresses with Shah Rukh Khan is absolutely unmissable.

Today, January 23, 2025, Dia Mirza took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the Miss India contest in 2000. She was seen posing alongside Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as well as past pageant winners Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, and Diana Hayden. Another photo showed Dia planting a kiss on Lara’s cheek. The last slide showed the duo and Priyanka with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the caption, Dia wrote, “Throwing it back to the beginning of a new millennium. 15th of January 2000.” She called the Miss India contest a spectacle and shared that all the participants went on to create their story.

The Dhak Dhak actress called the judges, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anjoli Ela Menon, Carolina Harera, Marcus Swarovski, Pritish Nandy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Waheeda Rehman, ‘iconic.’

Dia Mirza’s throwback post:

Dia Mirza further praised the amazing work of the hosts, set designer, mentors, and stylists. She revealed that the previous winners made their winning moments quite special.

Recalling being awestruck during the photoshoot with Shah Rukh Khan, Dia said, “The photoshoot with Shahrukh Khan right after our win happened backstage. What a moment of wonderment for a completely awestruck Hyderabadi who grew up adoring him with all my heart! The cover shot is evidence.”

She added, “It’s been 25 years since this paradigm shift. And I am grateful for it.”

Expressing her love for Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra who lived those moments with her, Dia stated, “@larabhupathi @priyankachopra I love and admire you both. We went on to make history that year by winning all 3 international titles.”

In the comments section, Lara Dutta mentioned how their friendship and sisterhood has lasted to date. She called it a ‘privilege’ to have shared this ride with them.

