Priyanka Chopra flaunts her ‘glamorous’ look from The Bluff sets; drops PICS of daughter Malti Marie, co-star Karl Urban

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her next project, The Bluff. The actress has been in Australia with the cast and crew for the past month, along with her little munchkin, Malti Marie. Priyanka has now shared a photo dump from her life ‘lately’ on the sets.

The glimpses show Priyanka flaunting her look from the shoot. They also feature PC’s daughter Malti, her co-star Karl Urban, and others.

Priyanka Chopra shares ‘Lately’ dump from Australia with quirky PIC of Malti Marie

Today, June 20, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and offered a peek into her time in Australia, where she is shooting for her film, The Bluff. The post contained a video in which Priyanka flaunted her look for the movie.

Covered in blood, she said, “Yeah, when you do action movies, it’s really glamorous. Yeah, another day at the office.” Priyanka also captured the shadows of herself and her daughter Malti Marie, as well as BFF Tamanna Dutt and her son Thiaan.

In another cute snapshot, Malti was seen wearing quirky glasses. In a group picture, Priyanka donned a stunning black dress as she posed alongside her friends and crew members. She also posted a photo of actor Karl Urban. Towards the end, there were more pictures of Priyanka’s injuries that she suffered on the sets.

Advertisement

In the caption, she wrote, “Lately (muscle, folded hands, and red heart emojis) #thebluff @agbofilms @amazonprime @therussobrothers #frankeflowers.”

Have a look at Priyanka’s post!

Priyanka’s post garnered enthusiastic reactions from her fans. Reacting to her blood-covered glimpse, one person said, “Tbh, l forgot she was an actress and l panicked, l literally panicked.” Another user praised her, saying, “One of the most Inspiring ladyy priyanka.” A comment read, "This is proof that she is powerful and hard working woman."

More about Priyanka Chopra starrer The Bluff

The Bluff is about the story of a former female pirate. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, this is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Alongside Priyanka Chopra, the cast also includes Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give off major winter fashion goals as they pose with fans during dinner date