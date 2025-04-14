Hrithik Roshan says he doesn't want his next 25 years to be ‘series of trophies’; what is Krrish 4 actor hinting at?

Making his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, Hrithik Roshan has been in the industry for over 25 years. After swooning fans with a variety of roles in a long acting career, he is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Most recently, the actor talked about how he envisions his next 25 years in the industry as he enters "unchartered territories."

Hrithik Roshan recently had a meet and greet with his fans in Chicago. A number of videos from the event have been ruling all over the internet. In one of the videos, he is seen talking about his professional vision for the upcoming years and expressing his excitement in the coming years.

Reflecting on his professional hopes for the coming years, he said, "I don’t want my next 25 years to be a series of trophies and accolades, I want my next 25 years to be a journey of becoming. I want to learn, I want to fail, I want to rise again, I want to evolve."

The Krrish 4 actor stated that in the last 25 years, he has realized that the most uncomfortable path teaches one the most. "So that’s the path I am turning on unchartered territories, I’m going to be directing my next film so yeah I need your blessings," he further added.

It was earlier this year that Hrithik’s father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan posted a picture of them together to officially announce Krrish 4.

"Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4," he wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

Just a couple of days back, Hrithik had also posted pictures from his meeting with Priyanka Chopra and her family. Putting an end to her potential involvement in the film, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Chopra has already been roped in for the film to reprise her role of Priya Mehra. We also informed you that the story of Krrish 4 will continue the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3.

