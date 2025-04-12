Priyanka Chopra’s love-filled Friday is all about cozy time with daughter Malti Marie; don’t miss little one channelizing her inner fairy

Priyanka Chopra actively keeps her fans up-to-date with her personal and professional updates. The actress is currently enjoying her time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in New York for his Broadway Musical. Relishing her Friday, the actress recently posted adorable glimpses of her little one.

On April 12, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures. The first image featured the actress with her daughter, Malti Marie, in her lap while they are sitting on a couch and seemingly enjoying watching television.

While the Desi Girl captured the adorable moment in an endearing selfie, her little one was looking away from the camera. "Fridays like this," followed by a red-heart emoji, the post was captioned.

The following image was another aww-so-cute glimpse of her little one that featured Malti’s back towards the camera while she was dressed in a fairy’s costume. She had a floral hairband with green fairy wings on her frock. The last image featured another heart-melting image of their pet dog while he rested his face and looked sideways.

It was just a few hours back that Hrithik Roshan, joined by his girlfriend, Saba Azad, posted pictures from his meeting with PeeCee and her husband, Nick Jonas. The stunning picture was clicked as they enjoyed Jonas’ Broadway Musical, The Last Five Years. In the caption, Roshan also heaped praise on the entire team of Broadway and called them "simply incredible."

The meeting is quite a significant one, creating quite a stir on social media as it comes amid the Krrish 4 announcement. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress has been locked to play the female lead in the fourth installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the plot of the upcoming film is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present.

The official announcement on the film is expected soon, it is scheduled to release for a Summer 2027 release.

