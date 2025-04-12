Bollywood Newswrap, April 12: Hrithik Roshan’s PICS with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas surface; Akshay Kumar wants British govt to watch Kesari Chapter 2, more

Despite being a weekend, April 12 was filled with so many updates that a true Bollywood buff like you may not want to miss. In case you couldn't keep up with all the happenings, here's a curated list of top headlines of the day. Check them out to stay in the loop and be informed about all the stories of tinsel town.

1. Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad drop PICS from their meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Hrithik Roshan recently posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from his vacation diaries with girlfriend Saba Azad on his Instagram. The delightful picture was clicked after both couples enjoyed Jonas’ Broadway musical, The Last Five Years.

2. Akshay Kumar wants the British government to watch Kesari Chapter 2

While speaking at the press conference of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar stated that he wants the British government to watch his upcoming patriotic drama film. “I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry.’ I want them to at least watch this movie and realize the mistake," he said.

3. Hrithik Roshan calls working on Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 ‘absolute delight’

Hrithik Roshan recently attended the Rangotsav event in New Jersey and called his experience of working on Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 "an absolute delight." He mentioned that everything was perfected and scheduled amazingly by the director and producer Aditya Chopra, so it turned out to be the easiest film for him.

4. Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par’s promotions to begin soon?

According to a Mid-Day report, the promotional campaign of the Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to begin by early May. A source shared with the publication that the subject of the film is very dear to Khan, and he wanted to spread early awareness about it.

5. Hema Malini and Esha Deol react to Sunny Deol’s Jaat performing well at the box-office

While speaking with Instant Bollywood, Hema Malini expressed her happiness about Jaat receiving immense love from the audience. She shared that Sunny Deol’s father and legendary actor Dharmendra is also very happy with the results. Meanwhile, Esha Deol also added that she is delighted about the film getting a big opening.

