Photo of the day: Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam and Sitara meets Nick Jonas after ‘spectacular show’; thanks Priyanka Chopra

In a recent picture, Namrata Shirodkar, along with kids Gautam and Sitara, met with Nick Jonas after a show. The former expressed gratitude towards Priyanka Chopra for the same!

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 17, 2025  |  06:19 PM IST |  3K
Photo of the day: Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam and Sitara meets Nick Jonas after ‘spectacular show’
Photo of the day: Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam and Sitara meets Nick Jonas after ‘spectacular show’ (PC: Namrata Shirodkar, IG)

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her social media handle to share a picture-perfect moment she had with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

Sharing the post on her social media handle, Namrata was spotted along with her kids, Gautam and Sitara. Unveiling the same, she penned, “Thank you Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a fabulous evening and a spectacular show!!!”

See the post here:

Namrata Shirodkar Instagram story (PC: Namrata Shirodkar, Instagram)

Credits: Instagram (Namrata Shirodkar)
