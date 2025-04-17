Photo of the day: Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam and Sitara meets Nick Jonas after ‘spectacular show’; thanks Priyanka Chopra
In a recent picture, Namrata Shirodkar, along with kids Gautam and Sitara, met with Nick Jonas after a show. The former expressed gratitude towards Priyanka Chopra for the same!
Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her social media handle to share a picture-perfect moment she had with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.
Sharing the post on her social media handle, Namrata was spotted along with her kids, Gautam and Sitara. Unveiling the same, she penned, “Thank you Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a fabulous evening and a spectacular show!!!”
See the post here:
ALSO READ: Priya Prakash Varrier swoons over banger track Kanimaa from Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro; WATCH