INSIDE Priyanka Chopra’s ‘April so far’ ft happy times with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, friend Hrithik Roshan and more

It is Priyanka Chopra’s world, and we’re living in it! The diva is back again with her photo dump, this time offering a peek into her ‘April so far.’ The actress shared a multi-picture post that featured her happy times with daughter Malti Marie, Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan, and more.

Advertisement

On April 14, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, starting with a sun-kissed selfie, followed by a heart-melting video of Malti Marie. In the short clip, the little one is seen running and giggling with her back against the camera. The third image featured the little munchkin hiding a ball in her hand.

In one of the pictures, the little one was also seen sneaking out a cookie. Some of the images in the post featured vacation pictures of the actress accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, and Malti. In addition to this, she also posted an unseen picture from her meeting with her Bollywood co-stars, including Hrithik Roshan, his GF Saba Azad, and Sophie Choudhry, joined by Nick and their daughter.

Post shared by Priyanka Chopra

From enjoying her coffee and the stage show of Death Becomes Her to Maltie relishing her ice cream on a sunny day, the post concluded with a framed poster of her Hollywood debut film, Quantico.

Advertisement

The adorable post had PeeCee’s fans hearts melting, with many going gaga over the ‘cutest fairy,’ Malti Marie, as she channeled her inner fairy tale dressed up as Tinker Bell.

A fan wrote, "Malti is the main character, sorry guys, no one else matters, when she is present, I don't make the rules." Another fan commented, "Ayyyy, the last slide so nostalgic. I looooved Quantico," while a third fan stated, "Disney-obsessed MM is my favourite thing." A fan predicted, "That little green fairy she is ganna be like her mom."

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The film that would be revisiting the history of Kashi features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that PeeCee has also been roped in for Krrish 4 to reprise her role of Priya Mehra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan turns photographer for brother Ibrahim in latest vacay PICS from Switzerland; fans are reminded of Saif from Ta Ra Rum Pum