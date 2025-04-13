THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra gave a sassy reply after Karan Johar asked about not being invited to her wedding

Priyanka Chopra truly personifies beauty with brains. She is a pro at handling tricky questions and situations with her smart replies. During one of her earlier interactions with Karan Johar, she gave everyone a mic-drop moment with her sassy reply when the filmmaker tried to grill her for not inviting him to her wedding.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared together on Karan Johar-hosted talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 6 back in 2019. This was one of the first appearances of Chopra after her wedding to Nick Jonas.

During the conversation, PeeCee then talked about her grand wedding in India, which was an intimate affair attended by her close friends and family members. She had revealed her decision to strictly extend the invitations to her and Nick’s families and friends only.

Chopra shared, “Actually, I’ll tell you, our wedding was a very fun wedding because it was just family. Between my family and his immense family….” In response to this, Karan interjects and grills her for not inviting him or anyone from Bollywood, as he says, “You called none of us.” Being a true master at handling such situations, the Bajirao Mastani actress was quick to reply, “I wasn’t invited to a lot of yours either” with a grin.

After dating for some time, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple had a three-day-long wedding celebration following both Christian and Hindu wedding traditions at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After four years, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in the Indian film industry after the 2018 release, of The Sky Is Pink. She is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the plot of the upcoming film is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. An official announcement of the film is expected to be made in the next few months, and the film is confirmed for a Summer 2027 release.

