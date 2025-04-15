Bollywood Newswrap, April 14: Salman Khan receives threat again; Alia Bhatt drops romantic selfie with Ranbir Kapoor on 3rd wedding anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

A lot happened in Bollywood on April 14, 2025. The bhaijaan of B-town, Salman Khan received a threat again. Alia Bhatt drops a romantic selfie with Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan seek blessings at the Golden Temple ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2.

A look at some big news updates from April 14, 2025:

1. Salman Khan receives fresh death threat

Ye again, on April 14, 2025, Salman Khan received a threat from an unidentified miscreant. According to India Today, the threat was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department. The message stated that the Sikandar actor would be targeted inside his residence and that a bomb would be used to blow up his car. The Mumbai police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

2. Alia Bhatt shares romantic selfie with Ranbir Kapoor on 3rd wedding anniversary

On April 14, 2025, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their third wedding anniversary. To celebrate this happy day, the National Award-winning actress dropped an adorable selfie with her husband. In the captions, she called him her ‘home’.

3. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan seek blessings at the Golden Temple

Ahead of the release of their film, Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan flew to Punjab and were spotted seeking blessings at the Golden Temple. Khiladi Kumar dropped a picture from their spiritual trip and penned in Hindi, “Sar Jhukaya, sukoon paya.”

4. Priyanka Chopra gives glimpses of her ‘April so far’

Priyanka Chopra dropped multiple glimpses, showcasing how her April has been going so far. While she had fun with her little fairy Malti Marie, PeeCee also went out with Nick Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, and Sophie Choudry.

5. Kareena Kapoor announces Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran

On April 14, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her next with Prithviraj Sukumaran titled Daayra. The actress dropped an image featuring the South Indian star and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 3 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat have a blast at Jewel Thief trailer launch; Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani take over Mumbai airport