SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-starrer to feature a colossal action sequence involving nearly 3,000 people? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 with director SS Rajamouli is in the making on a massive scale. It now seems that the film will feature a massive action sequence and is speculated to be one of the most ambitious ventures ever made.

According to a report by Great Andhra, the action sequence will take place on a boat and will feature large-scale chaos with elements of fire and water. Additionally, it is said that Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will begin their prep work and physical training by the end of the month.

As per the same report, the extravagant action sequence will involve nearly 3,000 members. The shoot is expected to take place in Hyderabad by May or June. However, as of now, this remains a report and has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Earlier, the team of SSMB29 was spotted shooting a sequence in Odisha. A video from the shooting location had surfaced on the internet, featuring actors Mahesh and Prithviraj together. Moreover, Odisha’s MLA Rama Chandra Kadam also tweeted on social media, confirming the team’s presence.

Talking about the film, SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure movie. The SS Rajamouli directorial marks the first collaboration between the director and Mahesh Babu and is said to offer a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

The movie is reportedly being made on a massive budget, making it one of the biggest productions in Indian cinema. We at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film would be a single release, as opposed to the initial idea of a two-part cinematic venture.

SSMB29 was initially speculated to continue shooting until 2026 and release in 2027. With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing key roles, the film has yet to confirm its complete cast.

