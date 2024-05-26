Priyanka Chopra refused to work with Rajniesh Duggall in Yakeen; 1920 star reveals why he was replaced overnight

Rajniesh Duggall who became an overnight sensation after starring in the remix music video of Chhod Do Aanchal started his career as a model. The actor moved to Bombay after signing the 2005 film Yakeen opposite Priyanka Chopra and even started working on it until the actress decided not to share a screen with him one day.

Why did Priyanka Chopra refuse to work with Rajniesh Duggall?

Yakeen was supposed to be the Spark actor’s debut on the big screen and missing out on it pushed him into down days. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rajniesh Duggall shared, “I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, ‘When can you move to Mumbai?’ I was already planning to move to Mumbai.”

Duggall revealed that he was trained for almost 2-2.5 months under Girish only who was an alumnus of the National School of Drama. The producers made a heavy investment in him which included a personal cook, a Juhu penthouse, and a chauffeur-driven car.

The 44-year-old detailed, “They signed a three-film deal with me. I had a double role in the film with Priyanka as the lead. I left brand endorsements of Siyaram, Vimal, and other companies to concentrate on the film.”

Rajniesh further recalled how that night unfolded when he was replaced. He shared that producer Sujit Kumar Singh called him urgently to his office at midnight. “He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal, now she is saying ‘I will not work with a newcomer.’”

The Dangerous Ishq actor who didn’t know how things worked in showbiz suggested replacing Priyanka Chopra only which for obvious reasons wasn’t possible. Detailing further, Rajniesh added, “They said Priyanka wanted that, but I feel it could have been the managers or the people around her. I don’t blame her, but she was aware that I was doing the film. She could have said, ‘No, he will do it.'”

Yakeen eventually starred Arjun Rampal in the lead.

