Priyanka Chopra's 'view from bed' gives aww-dorable glimpse of daughter Malti Marie and it's hard to miss

Priyanka Chopra has took to her Instagram to share a view from her bed and if you are able to spot her daughter Malti Marie there, it's too adorable to not gush over it.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on May 24, 2024  |  11:42 PM IST |  3.2K
Priyanka's 'view from bed' gives aww-dorable glimpse of daughter Malti and it's unmissable (Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Global star Priyanka Chopra seems to be back in her Los Angeles house after taking the internet by storm in Italy last week. The actress was recently in Rome for the promotion of a high-end jewelry brand and undoubtedly looked prettiest of all. PeeCee has now taken to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of what her bed view looks like.

What does Priyanka Chopra’s view from bed look like?

Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture in her Instagram story which panned out to her wide balcony with someone special in there. It’s none other than the Desi Girl's adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra. She can be seen playing over a seating arrangement as the actress enjoys the seemingly cozy weather. See this picture-perfect moment here:-

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘How it started, how it’s going’ trend

Recently, the Barfi actress posted two pictures on her Instagram and looked back at her journey of turning into the icon she is. The first picture was from her Femina modeling days and the other one was a recent click.

Sharing them, Priyanka wrote, “My 17-year-old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. At that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins.” 

This was from the same year when Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000 by Yukta Mookhey. Two years down, Chopra made her debut in Hindi cinema with 2003’s The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and ever since then there has been no looking back for her.

Priyanka’s big debut in the West was with the TV series Quantico in 2015 and she later debuted in a movie with 2017’s Baywatch.

Chopra is now settled with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter in LA and is living the life she struggled for. For the unversed, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy on Jan 15, 2022. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar looks to revive Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

About The Author
Aditya Sagar

