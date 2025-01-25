Priyanka Chopra swooning over husband Nick Jonas is proof of how much she is missing him during her India trip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the most popular celebrity couples. They often take to social media to express their love and affection for each other. The actress is currently in India to shoot for her comeback film, and it looks like she is missing her husband a lot. PC couldn’t stop swooning over Nick’s looks.

Today, January 25, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a magazine cover featuring Nick Jonas. Mesmerized by her husband’s looks, she captioned it, “Damn,” with a hot face emoji.

Priyanka Chopra gushing over Nick Jonas:

In 2025, Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Indian cinema. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that she has come on board for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu.

The actress landed in Hyderabad a few days ago. She even sought blessings at the Chilkur Balaji Temple and shared some pictures on her Instagram. In the caption, PC stated, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite.” Check it out!

Prior to coming to India, Priyanka Chopra was spotted on sets in Toronto, Canada, on January 13, 2025. According to a report in E! News, she is set to feature in an upcoming holiday movie with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra also shared a series of glimpses from her New Year vacation. She posted stunning beach pictures from her getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. PC enjoyed quality time at the scenic locations with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Revealing her aim for the new year, Priyanka shared, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness, and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has another Indian film in her lineup, Jee Le Zaraa. This road trip movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, there is no update on its shooting schedule.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his padel skills on a Saturday is your motivation to try the sport: WATCH