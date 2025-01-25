Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his padel skills on a Saturday is your motivation to try the sport: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor has a packed work schedule with films like Ramayana and Love & War in his lineup. However, he balances it out with interesting hobbies. The actor was seen flaunting his padel skills on a Saturday and his video will give you major motivation to try your hand at the sport.

Today, January 25, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city playing padel. In the paparazzi video, he could be seen hitting the ball with his racket. He was dressed in black athletic wear. The actor also donned a white cap and glasses.

Ranbir Kapoor playing padel:

Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor was in Thailand with his family as they celebrated the new year. His wife, Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming glimpses from their holiday. In one picture, RK was seen planting a sweet kiss on Alia’s face, while their daughter Raha Kapoor looked on. There were some more pictures of the trio taken on a yacht.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Abhishek Varman, and more accompanied them on this getaway.

The caption of Alia’s post read, “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.” Have a look!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks his reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long time. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively gave an insight into the actor’s schedule. A source close to the development revealed, “Love & War is currently on floors and Ranbir calls a wrap on the film by Summer 2025.” The epic is slated to release in March 2026.

After wrapping up Love & War, Ranbir will move onto Ramayana 2. “Ranbir finishes a major chunk of his journey on Ramayana franchise by the end of 2025, and both the films will arrive on the big screen in a span of one year on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively,” the source added.

Ranbir also has the films Dhoom 4 and Animal Park in his lineup.

ALSO READ: 7 Years of Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic THROWBACK pic will get you excited for re-release