Malti Marie Birthday: 5 times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter embraced her Indian roots
On the special occasion of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday, here's a look at the times when the little one embraced her Indian roots.
In 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie. The couple often shares precious glimpses on social media from their time with the little one. Malti is turning three years old today, January 15, 2025. On this special occasion, let’s look at 5 times the munchkin embraced her Indian roots.
1. Malti Marie’s Diwali Puja 2024 with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Last year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali in London with their friends. They even hosted a puja at their home. Little Malti looked stunning in a white floral lehenga. She sat in her father’s lap and observed all the rituals.
2. Malti Marie and Nick Jonas’ Hindi talks
In October 2024, Priyanka shared a series of glimpses from her time in London with her family. In the 19th slide, the actress’ daughter was heard saying, “In Hindi…” to which Nick asked, “In Hindi… what? What is it?” The little one cutely said, “In Hindi, theek hoon.” Referring to Malti’s video, Priyanka captioned the post, “Slide 19- sound on in Hindi… (face holding back tears emoji).”
3. Malti Marie’s visit to Ram Mandir with family
Last year, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and Madhu Chopra visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings. The little one looked too cute in her traditional clothes.
4. Malti Marie and her Ganpati
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023, PC dropped some heartwarming pictures of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her ‘Ganpati.’ The munchkin was seen hugging a stuffed toy of Lord Ganesha.
5. Malti Marie’s Siddhivinayak visit during first trip to India
During Malti’s first visit to India in 2023, she sought blessings with her mother at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Pinkvilla wishes little Malti Marie a very happy birthday!
