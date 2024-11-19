Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie makes our morning with her glimpse enjoying ‘autumn’; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie’s cutest posts on the actress’ social media keep sending the internet into a frenzy. Yet again, the Desi Girl dropped a glimpse of her little munchkin enjoying the ‘autumn’ season.

Today, on November 19, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, from a sunny day. In the shared photo, the little one is seen standing by the green plants while she gazes at them, facing her back to the camera.

Though her face is not visible yet, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a white scarf and a printed floral jacket over a sweater. Sharing the post, the actress captioned the post, "Autumn" followed by falling leaves.

Take a look

Just a couple of days back, the actress offered a sneak peek into her visit to the London museum with her daughter. In the photo dump, the post began with the mother-daughter duo playing and spending quality time at the museum. In one of the videos, Malti seemed awestruck by preserved spiders and other insects, a dinosaur fossil, and, jaw models.

Another photo featured the little one admiring a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, followed by another glimpse of impersonating a raccoon, followed by Priyanka and Malti enjoying their meal at a café. A heart-melting video showed, PeeCee carrying the little one in her arms while she gave a high-five to her aunt and shared a warm hug with her.

The actress also gives her a tender kiss on the forehead. The post concluded with a picture of a document of the actress’ upcoming film, Heads Of State. She wrote in the caption, “In between sleeps. Sound on.Thank you for the hospitality Natural History Museum and our guide, the lovely Leone, for your expertise and patience with MM.”

Take a look

On the professional front, Priyanka has much-anticipated Heads Of State and The Bluff in the pipeline. She is currently busy with the shoot of Citadel Season 2 where she will be reprising her role as Nadia.

Notably, the Indian spin-off series, Citadel: Honey Boney led by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released just a few days back.

