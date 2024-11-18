Priyanka Chopra’s ‘great night with great people’ was all about serving hot looks and spending quality time with friends; checkout PICS here

Priyanka Chopra and her social media game are totally on point. The actress remains consistent in sharing sneak peeks into her daily life. Hours after getting nostalgic about her Gunday movie days, the actress posted the latest pictures from an intimate celebration.

A multi-picture post shared by Priyanka Chopra showed the actress all decked out for what appeared to be a pre-Christmas party. In the gorgeous snaps, the Desi Girl posed outside the apartment, which was decorated with lights and a red ribbon on the door and windows. The following snaps also featured the actress posing with her manager, Anjula Acharia, and a friend.

The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Great night with great people," followed by a red heart and a clinking glass emoji. For the special occasion, the Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely hot in a white top and matching mini-skirt. She wore a fur jacket, a mini bag, and long boots, adding to the style.

Reacting to the post, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the actress’ beauty. A fan wrote, "Stop it... You can’t look this Amazing All The time." Another fan mentioned, "Her aura and strong personality is different from others," while a third fan complimented, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING," and another user stated, "Stunning as always." One person commented, "You are dressed to kill."

On Sunday, the actress went nostalgic as she posted several BTS pictures from Gunday sets with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and the team.

"I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf," the post was captioned.

On the work front, Priyanka is keeping it really busy with an exciting line-up of international projects in the pipeline, including Heads Of State and The Bluff. She is currently busy shooting for her beloved series, Citadel Season 2.

Recently, an Indian spin-off to the series led by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released on Amazon Prime Video.

