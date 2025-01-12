Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh finally gives release update on his upcoming much-awaited film; find out

Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited film Punjab 95 is finally gearing up for release. Earlier in the morning on January 11, 2025, he shared his first look from the film and it took social media by storm. Now, the actor-singer has given a release update on the film and has said that it will be out in February 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a heartwarming still from the film in which his character can be seen accompanied by his kids. Keeping it short, Diljit wrote the film's title and shared that it will be released in February. However, it remains unclear whether the film will be released in cinemas or on OTT.

Soon after he made the announcement, fans took to the comments section and shared excitement. Seeking more details about the film's release, a fan asked, "Paji In theatres or OTT platform ?" Another one wrote, "Paji this story is of a great person and first day first show for sure love you Diljit paji."

"After watching "Punjab 1984" i can say only you could do justice to that character. Hopefully, it's a good movie with good story telling narration and depicting real pain of 25000 families. Will take my kids to watch this. We Love you paji," read another fan tweet. "Arey Waah ..New Movie Congratulations!!!" wrote an admirer who seemed thrilled with the announcement.

Advertisement

Punjab '95 is directed by Honey Trehan and is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who went missing in September 1995. The film has been delayed for a long time due to its struggle with CBFC. As per OTT Play, the film was presented to the censor board in December 2022 following which it was suggested several cuts. A report by Mid-Day stated that CBFC suggested 120 cuts in the movie including the change in the film’s title as it refers to Khalra’s year of death.

ALSO READ: Coldplay's Chris Martin reads Diljit Dosanjh's popular phrase 'Punjabi aa gaye oye' from fans' posters during concert in memorable moment; WATCH