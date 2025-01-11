Coldplay's Chris Martin reads Diljit Dosanjh's popular phrase 'Punjabi aa gaye oye' from fans' posters during concert in memorable moment; WATCH
In a viral video, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, delighted fans by speaking popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh's iconic line.
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved singers in the country. The singer has sung several memorable Hindi and Punjabi songs and has risen to international fans in recent years. Recently, the renowned rock band Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, surprised fans when he read a fan sign from the stage that said Diljit's iconic line, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye."
Taking to their Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh's team shared a snippet here, Chris Martin, who had a heartwarming moment with his audience that surprised Indian fans. During the concert, he read a fan signboard on the stage saying Diljit's signature line, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye."

The Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has popularized the phrase that celebrates Punjabi talent and culture with pride. Martin, known for interacting with his audience during stage performances, carefully read the words aloud. His attempt to pronounce the phrase created a wave of delighted fans and led to loud cheers and applause.
The crowd of fans understood the sign's meaning and praised Martin's acknowledgment during the live show. Soon, many fans who attended the event made videos of that moment, and its clips have gone viral on social media.
This isn't the first time Chris Martin has shown love for different cultures during his concerts. He often connects with fans from different cultures through their signs or speaking different languages. On the other hand, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor has made the phrase famous and uses it to promote Punjabis's achievement on global platforms.
On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He later successfully did a Dil Luminati tour in India, holding concerts across various cities in India like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more. He will be next seen in Border 2 and No Entry 2.
