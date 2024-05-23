QUIZ: Are you true fan of Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar? Champion these questions to find out
Here we created a special quiz for all the fans of Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Find out if you can answer all the questions.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is among the cult-classics Bollywood has ever created. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film was released in 1992 and starred Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others, in important roles. The film etched in every cinephile’s heart has completed 25 years since its release.
The golden classic had elements of coming-of-age drama, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans by blending elements of love, friendship, rivalry, sportsmanship, and class division into an inspiring and timeless tale. From an innocent love story to dancing to Pehla Nasha, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar had it all, making it the most loved film of its time.
It is the popularity and love of mammoth fans that, even years later, this film continues to be everyone’s favorite. Several anecdotes from the film also create a frenzy among the admirers. Here, we’re inviting all the fans of JJWS to test their knowledge by taking this quiz based on the film.
And the quiz begins in 3...2...1
