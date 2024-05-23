QUIZ: Are you true fan of Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar? Champion these questions to find out

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is among the cult-classics Bollywood has ever created. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film was released in 1992 and starred Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others, in important roles. The film etched in every cinephile’s heart has completed 25 years since its release.

The golden classic had elements of coming-of-age drama, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans by blending elements of love, friendship, rivalry, sportsmanship, and class division into an inspiring and timeless tale. From an innocent love story to dancing to Pehla Nasha, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar had it all, making it the most loved film of its time.

It is the popularity and love of mammoth fans that, even years later, this film continues to be everyone’s favorite. Several anecdotes from the film also create a frenzy among the admirers. Here, we’re inviting all the fans of JJWS to test their knowledge by taking this quiz based on the film.

And the quiz begins in 3...2...1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to Salman Khan, can you guess real names of your favorite celebs? Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement