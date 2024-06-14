Maharaj: YRF and Netflix challenge stay order on Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan’s debut film

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, was all set to make his film debut with Maharaj. The movie was initially scheduled for a direct-to-digital release today, June 14. However, a recent report disclosed that a stay order had been issued by the High Court on its release.

In the latest development, it has been learned that Yash Raj Films and Netflix have challenged the stay order.

According to several industry sources, the production house Yash Raj Films and the streaming platform Netflix have challenged the stay order on Maharaj, which was issued by the Gujarat High Court a day before its release.

A reputed, veteran trade source revealed, "YRF and Netflix are challenging the stay order. The matter is in court.” Talking about the movie, which marks the debut of Junaid Khan, the source stated, “Maharaj is based on a real-life case. It is adapted from Saurabh Shah's book titled Maharaj.”

Revealing the author’s support for the film, the source added, “The author has also come out to say that the film does not vilify the Vaishnav community or the religion. It is about a social reformer who brought about a positive change in society. The makers are hopeful for a positive outcome on this.”

More about the stay order on Maharaj

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opposed the release of Maharaj, alleging offense to their religious sentiments.

According to the ETimes, the HC stayed the release of the movie until June 18. The order issued yesterday read, “Today on Urgency few devotees and follower of Pushti margi Vaishav panth approached Gujarat High Court Vide. SCA/8772/24 after hearing of at length Gujarat High Court issued notice to the broadcasting authority, Central board of Film Certification and Producer of the film Maharaj Yash Raj Film, OTT Netflix and make it returnable on 18/6, till returnable date high court granted stay on broadcasting release on OTT and media of Movie MAHARAJ.”

Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with Sharvari Wagh making a special appearance. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

