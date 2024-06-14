EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s candid pics with Ammi from her 90th birthday is all things love; Mr Perfectionist twins with her in white
To celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday, Aamir Khan organized an extravagant event at his Mumbai home. The actor invited over 200 family members and friends, creating a memorable and joyous reunion for all attendees.
Aamir Khan celebrates mom Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday with a grand ceremony
The event featured guests in traditional attire and included numerous family members, friends, and notable celebrities from the entertainment industry. Aamir Khan joined the festivities and participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.
