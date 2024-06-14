EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s candid pics with Ammi from her 90th birthday is all things love; Mr Perfectionist twins with her in white

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday with a grand party at his home, attended by 200 family members and friends.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on Jun 14, 2024  |  09:19 PM IST |  2.5K
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s candid pics with Ammi from her 90th birthday is all things love; Mr Perfectionist twins with her in white
Picture Courtesy: Pinkvilla

To celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday, Aamir Khan organized an extravagant event at his Mumbai home. The actor invited over 200 family members and friends, creating a memorable and joyous reunion for all attendees.

Aamir Khan celebrates mom Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday with a grand ceremony

The event featured guests in traditional attire and included numerous family members, friends, and notable celebrities from the entertainment industry. Aamir Khan joined the festivities and participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

Picture Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Picture Courtesy: Pinkvilla

It is a developing story...

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Meet Sakchi Agarwal, a Bollywood junkie with over 3 years of experience in writing and anchoring. With a knack for

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles