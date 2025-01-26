R Madhavan REACTS to Aamir Khan’s habit of travelling without wallet, says his ‘stardom allows him to be like that’: ‘He has people to pay for…’

R Madhavan recently shared an interesting tidbit about his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, revealing that the actor has a unique habit of going around without his wallet. He explained that Aamir's immense stardom makes it possible for him to live like this, as he has people around him who handle all his expenses.

During a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, R Madhavan was asked about his wallet-carrying habits, in comparison to his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, who is known for going wallet-less. He humorously responded that he isn’t quite as extreme as Aamir Khan.

He said, “I am never that extreme. Aamir’s stardom allows him to be like that. Whatever he requires, he has people to pay for it. Of course, he would pay them… and it isn’t like he doesn’t pay for it.”

The Hisaab Barabar actor also shared that his personality makes it hard for him to travel with an entourage, as he values his freedom and enjoys interacting with people on his own terms.

Madhavan discussed his approach to finances, explaining that while he doesn't obsess over spending, he ensures he always lives within his means. He stated that if he desired something like a bigger car, he wouldn’t buy it unless it fit within his budget.

He noted that his lack of focus on material possessions reflects his grounded nature, even with his stardom. The actor also touched on his marriage, revealing that his wife Sarita considers him to be extremely generous. He joked that although he believes he's cautious with money, she sees it differently, saying he simply spends what he has.

On the work front, R Madhavan is currently impressing audiences with his performance in Hisaab Barabar, a satirical thriller directed by Ashwani Dhir. The film features a talented ensemble cast including Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid.

In addition to this project, he will also appear in Karan Johar’s upcoming biopic on C. Sankaran Nair, where he will star alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

