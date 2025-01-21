R Madhavan admits first day of shoot is ‘progressively difficult’ for him and the reason will shock you; find out other ‘horrifying’ moments of his career

R. Madhavan, known for his incredible versatility, has delivered remarkable performances in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Shaitaan, as well as captivating audiences through OTT hits such as Breathe and The Railway Men. Reflecting on pivotal moments in his career, he shared that his most daunting career moments are the first day on set and the start of promotions, where the pressure of expectations feels overwhelming.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, R. Madhavan reflected on the pressures of the entertainment industry. When asked if OTT platforms provide relief from box office expectations, he expressed gratitude for the flexibility they offer.

He added, “The two most horrifying moments for me in my career are when I have to do the first day of shoot, it is getting progressively difficult. And second, the first day of publicity and release, because everybody looks at you and I feel everyone is saying, ‘Nuhuh, you have lost it, that’s it, game over’.”

The actor also reflected on his journey in the industry, highlighting the challenge of staying relevant for 25 years in a field where careers can fade in just 25 months. Expressing gratitude for still being cast in lead roles, he credited the encouragement from fans for keeping him motivated, admitting that without their support, he might have lost his way.

R. Madhavan shared his thoughts on the creative opportunities offered by OTT platforms, emphasizing their focus on character-driven narratives to make up for the absence of the big screen experience. He noted that his projects on OTT have resonated well with audiences, with some stories benefiting from the extended format of multiple episodes.

Using Hisaab Barabar as an example, he explained that while the story and characters are compelling, it lacks the grandeur needed for a theatrical release, highlighting the importance of aligning the medium with the story's essence.

The actor also opened up about his criteria for selecting projects, emphasizing the importance of the subject matter and the filmmaker's intent. He admitted that while some films may have the perfect combination of cast, crew, and budget, they don’t always spark his interest. Instead, he chooses stories that genuinely excite him, ensuring the time spent on the project feels fulfilling.

Reflecting on his recent work, Madhavan highlighted his preference for content-driven narratives that celebrate the quiet strength and courage of ordinary people transforming into real-life heroes—an approach that has resonated deeply with audiences.

On the professional front, R. Madhavan is gearing up for his next release, Hisaab Barabar, a thriller infused with satirical elements. Directed by Ashwani Dhir, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rashami Desai, Kirti Kulhari, and Faisal Rashid in significant roles.

