Hisaab Barabar Review: Despite a thrilling premise, R Madhavan's satirical-drama is let down by sub-par execution

Plot

Hisaab Barabar, directed by Ashwani Dhir, revolves around Radhe Mohan Sharma (R Madhavan), a single father and an honest ticket examiner for Indian Railways. Once a CA aspirant, Radhe has a good knack for numbers. The story spirals from a seemingly trivial incident where Radhe notices a minor discrepancy in his bank's interest payment - a mere Rs 27.50. His decision to file a complaint is met with ridicule, but this small act of defiance leads him down a rabbit hole of deceit.

Radhe uncovers a colossal scam orchestrated by his bank's owner, Mickey Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh), with the support of a corrupt minister Dayal (Manu Rishi Chadhha). The plot follows Radhe's journey as he confronts the system. Can he expose this massive fraud or will he be swallowed by the very system he seeks to challenge? Watch Hisaab Barabar to find out.

What Works For Hisaab Barabar

Hisaab Barabar's core concept is undoubtedly its strongest asset. It taps into the public's frustration with misuse of their money by banking institutions and the indifference towards the common man's plight. It's a narrative that feels both timely and resonant, especially in a country where banking scams have left many ordinary citizens out of pocket. The film's length is well-judged, ensuring it doesn't overstay its welcome, and the performances across the board are earnest, providing a level of authenticity to the characters. R Madhavan, in particular, brings a compelling sincerity to Radhe, making his struggle palpable and inspiring.

Advertisement

What Doesn't Work For Hisaab Barabar

Despite its promising premise, Hisaab Barabar stumbles significantly in execution. The storytelling is riddled with clichés, which dilute the impact of the narrative. The film's visual appeal is marred by sub-par production values, not doing justice to the gravity of the plot. The attempt to blend comedy with villainy in Neil Nitin Mukesh's character falls flat, creating an antagonist who feels more like a caricature than a credible threat. Moreover, the screenplay fails to capitalize on the potential for a sharp, biting satire, resulting in a narrative that feels half-baked and somewhat predictable.

Watch the Hisaab Barabar Trailer

Performances in Hisaab Barabar

R Madhavan's portrayal of Radhe is the film's highlight, offering a performance that is both sincere and engaging. He convincingly embodies the role of an everyday hero fighting against overwhelming odds. Neil Nitin Mukesh, while energetic, is let down by a poorly written character, making his performance feel out of sync with the film's tone. Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Manu Rishi Chadhha deliver competent performances within the constraints of their roles, but the script does not provide them with the depth needed to leave a lasting impact.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Hisaab Barabar

Hisaab Barabar emerges as a film with a noble intent but falters in its execution. It's a missed opportunity to craft a memorable satirical drama about financial corruption. The movie's heart is in the right place, with a story that could have sparked significant discussion had it been handled with more finesse. R Madhavan's commendable performance keeps the film watchable, but the lack of innovation in storytelling, coupled with below-average production quality, dims its overall impact.

You can watch Hisaab Barabar on ZEE5 now. If you have watched Hisaab Barabar, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: R Madhavan admits first day of shoot is ‘progressively difficult’ for him and the reason will shock you; find out other ‘horrifying’ moments of his career