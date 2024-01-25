Raid 2 star Vaani Kapoor is thrilled about her 2024 cinematic slate with 4 diverse projects, feels 'fortunate'

The stunning Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for a highly productive year in cinema in 2024. With four different and unique projects, she stands out as one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. Whether it's teaming up with Ajay Devgn for the first time in Raid 2 or venturing into the world of OTT with the web series Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor is eagerly anticipating her upcoming diverse projects.

Vaani Kapoor opens up on her upcoming projects

Popular Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to feature in four upcoming films. She has a significant collaboration with a major superstar, but the details of the project's announcement are kept under wraps. Furthermore, she has Sarvagunn Sampann and she is also a part of Yash Raj Films' Mandala Murders web series, where her strong acting skills will once again be highlighted.

Speaking about the same, Vaani expressed her excitement in a statement and said, “I'm absolutely thrilled about the upcoming cinematic year in 2024, where I'm fortunate to be involved in four diverse projects. One of the highlights is ‘Raid 2’, a project alongside the legendary Ajay Devgn, promising to be a tremendous learning experience that will undoubtedly enrich my journey as an actor.”

She then spoke about the project with a leading superstar whose details are kept secret and said, “Simultaneously, I've embarked on a monumental venture with a top-tier superstar, but unfortunately, the project's announcement is shrouded in secrecy, preventing me from divulging details.”

Advertisement

Speaking about Sarvagunn Sampann, she mentioned that it’s a movie where she plays the lead role. This film is set to be out in theaters soon, giving audiences a peek into one of her most demanding and diverse roles.

She further mentioned that she is making her debut in the streaming world with YRF's highly anticipated series of the year, Mandala Murders, directed by the talented Gopi Puthran, renowned for his work on Mardaani 2 (also the writer of Mardaani). She said. “Furthermore, I'm stepping into the world of streaming with YRF's tentpole series of the year, ‘Mandala Murders’, helmed by the ingenious Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2.” She also added that there is high anticipation, and she is excited for audiences to experience the variety and strength she brings as an actor. She expressed her hopes for the success of these exciting releases.

Ravi Teja did the Mahurat shot of Raid 2

Recently, Ajay Devgn posted on Instagram, sharing photos from the set of Raid 2, where the Mahurat shot was performed by the well-known Telugu superstar Ravi Teja. Ajay Devgn wrote, “New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot. In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024.”

Check out his post:

On the day Raid 2's filming began, the team also unveiled its initial glimpse online. The image displays the legs and boots of the main character, IRS Amay Patnaik, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. The tagline states, “Amay Patnaik is back.” Filming kicked off on January 6th, and it will predominantly take place in Mumbai, Delhi, and various cities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Raid 2 is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Panorama Studios. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on November 15th, 2024.

In addition to Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is set to appear in Maidaan, Shaitaan, Singham Again, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

ALSO READ: Raid 2: Not Ileana D’Cruz but Vaani Kapoor to romance Ajay Devgn in the Rajkumar Gupta directorial; see PICS