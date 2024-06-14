What Is The Controversy Around Miss Alabama 2024 Plus-Size Model Sara Milliken Winning? Explained

In the world of beauty pageants, where contestants are often judged on their looks, a recent event has sparked a heated debate. Sara Milliken, a plus-size model, was crowned Miss Alabama 2024 at the National American Miss (NAM) pageant. However, when 23-year-old, Sara was crowned, she faced a storm of criticism on social media.

Instead of congratulating and appreciating her, people criticized her because of her unhealthy lifestyle. This controversy is about broader issues of beauty standards and body image issues in our society. Let’s take a closer look at the chatter surrounding this controversy.

The backlash against Sara Milliken

When Sara Milliken was crowned Miss Alabama 2024, social media exploded with criticism. Many users expressed their outrage, arguing that choosing a plus-size model promoted unhealthy living. Some even compared it to giving a prize to a “chain smoker,” while others saw it as an insult to those who fit more traditional beauty standards.

One particular harsh comment said, “Embracing and cheering on obesity is insane to me. She’s extremely unhealthy and this is a slap in the face to the young girls who have worked hard to maintain a diet. They do all this just to be a beauty queen. This is an embarrassment to the state of Alabama.”

Check out how Sara Milliken reacted

Amidst the controversy, Sara took to her Facebook page to address the hateful comments. She wrote, “The things that have been said about me are truly disgusting, and I cannot fathom how people think it’s okay to say such stuff. I could give up, hide my face, and stop posting on social media. But instead, I say WATCH ME.”

She claimed that the trollers should just watch her serving the community. Sara wants to give her best in preparing for nationals and show every single hater, “why a plus-size woman can and should be a titleholder.”

Diana Westhoven secured the title of Miss Alabama USA. The winner of Miss American Alabama was yet to be determined.

Misunderstandings about pageants

The controversy around Sara Milliken’s win has revealed that many people do not understand the differences between various beauty pageants. Here’s a simple explanation of these differences.

Miss USA focuses on the physical appearance of the models. The contestants participate in swimsuit and sportswear contests, which highlight their body shapes and fitness. The pageant is about how contestants look in different outfits. They try to see how they carry themselves physically.

Miss America doesn’t have a swimsuit contest. It focuses more on talent and personality. It’s more about talents and skills, like singing or dancing, and how well contestants present themselves. The pageant looks at a contestant’s abilities and personality, not just their looks.

National American Miss (NAM) focuses on unique criteria/ NAM values communication skills and confidence. There is no emphasis on physical appearance. The pageant aims to highlight personal growth, public speaking, and community service. It’s all about who the contestants are as individuals, rather than how they look.

The confusion after Sara won

Many people got confused and thought Sara Milliken won the Miss USA or Miss America pageant. This led to criticism based on the standards of those other pageants which don’t apply to NAM. NAM is more about inner qualities like confidence and the ability to communicate, not about how someone looks in swimwear.

