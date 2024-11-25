Ranbir Kapoor reveals why grandfather Raj Kapoor's holi parties were ‘scary’, says; ‘sab kaale neele peele hote the…’

The Kapoor family has long been an integral part of Bollywood, and Raj Kapoor was the one to host big parties and gather everyone together. Now, his grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, recalled his childhood memories from his grandfather's well-known Holi parties in Bollywood and admitted he was scared of the vibrant and chaotic environment at RK Studios.

Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It was significant for Kapoor as it marked a special tribute to the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor before his 100th birth anniversary on December 14, 2024. During the event, the Animal actor sat down for a conversation with prominent filmmaker Rahul Rawail and discussed the grand Holi parties at the RK Studios organized by his grandfather.

Given the stature of Raj Kapoor, everyone from the entertainment industry used to come to celebrate the festival of colors with him. Reflecting on his childhood memories from those events, Ranbir admitted he found people drenched in colors 'scary' as a kid.

He said, "I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me. Everyone was drenched in black and other colors; sabko aise truck mai faika jaa raha hai." (Everyone was being thrown into trucks).

He pointed at Rawail and mentioned, "You were right about that; sab kaale neele peele hote the (Everyone used to be drained in different colors). It used to be a day of celebration."

Kapoor added that the parties were unique gatherings because everyone from the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Nargis to production staff and crew joined the parties.

In turn, filmmaker Rahul revealed that the crowd was so big that it became unmanageable after a point because anyone could walk in at these parties, and it was chaotic. When the situation became difficult, Raj Kapoor eventually ended hosting these parties.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film, Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. In addition, he also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, along with Sai Pallavi, in the pipeline.

