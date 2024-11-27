Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab claims Jiah Khan attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting him; ‘Naseeb aisi thi ki…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and an individual's death.

Actress Jiah Khan passed away on June 3, 2013, in her Juhu, Mumbai apartment. Later, her then-boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, based on a 6-page note that detailed her troubled relationship with Pancholi. Now, Sooraj's mother, actress Zarina Wahab, has revealed that Khan had attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting Sooraj, adding, "Naseeb aisi thi ki jab mere bete ka turn aaya toh woh hua." (When my son met her, all of that happened.)

In a recent interview with Lehren, actress Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi's mother, spoke about Jiah Khan's death and shared that Jiah had attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting her son. She explained, "Before that, she had tried 4-5 times, but it was destiny that when my son’s turn came, it happened."

Zarina Wahab revealed how Sooraj's career was severely affected after he was jailed in connection with Jiah Khan's suicide. She shared that the family went through a tough period but emphasized her belief in karma, saying, “If you spoil someone’s life with lies, it’s like a loan that will come back with interest."

She further added that they waited for the truth to come out when Sooraj was not guilty. Wahab expressed relief that after 10 years, Sooraj is now free from the case, but acknowledged the significant impact it had on his career.

The Dil Dhadakae Do actress mentioned that while everyone is aware of Jiah’s actions, she preferred not to speak further on the matter, as she didn’t want to diminish herself.

For the unversed, Pancholi was granted bail after being jailed for 22 days. In 2023, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted Pancholi in Khan's suicide case due to a "lack of evidence."

On the other hand, Jiah made her acting debut in Nishabd, where she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a film about an unconventional relationship. She then gained widespread recognition for her role in Ghajini, a successful action thriller alongside Aamir Khan, which was a major hit.

Later, Jiah featured in the comedy Housefull, directed by Sajid Khan, where she played a supporting role alongside a star-studded cast. Despite her potential, her career was cut short, leaving behind a brief yet impactful legacy in Bollywood.

