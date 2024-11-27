Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab reveals she was always 'aware' of the actor's affairs: 'I only cared about...'

Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab are one of the married couples in Bollywood whose marriages have made headlines over the years. After the couple tied the knot in 1986, Aditya's highly publicized affairs always kept them in the media limelight. Recently, Zarina Wahab revealed she always 'knew' about her husband's affairs and was 'prepared' for them. But, she denied claims of him being abusive in a relationship, contrasting the allegations by his former girlfriends.

In a candid interview with Lehren Retro, the Radhe actress reflected on her relationship with her husband Aditya Pancholi and his infidelity. She explained that despite being aware, she never confronted him about him because his behavior towards her at home was the only thing that mattered to her.

She said, "I was always aware of Nirmal's (Aditya's real name) affairs, but I never questioned him," she revealed. "I only cared about how he treated me when he was home. I ignored asking questions because it would have made him fearless."

One of his most publicized affairs was with veteran actor Kabir Bedi's daughter, Pooja Bedi, in 1993. Later, their relationship ended when her maid leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. However, through all of these incidents, Zarina Wahab, known for her grace and calm nature, always maintained silence over the same.

Sharing her views, she clarified that he was never abusive to her and always cared for her. Wahab quipped, saying she could be the one to beat him once or so, but he never harmed her.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress always focused on her relationship with Pancholi and maintained a practical and patient approach. She explained that questioning him about his affairs would have heightened the issue. So, she rather chose to maintain harmony at home and diverted her attention to raising their kids, Sana and Sooraj.

Recalling their marriage, she revealed that their different religions never created an issue between them and denied the speculations around Aditya converting to Islam and stated, "He didn't convert, but like it is with Muslims, he had to change his name, so he did that."

Wahab also mentioned that the Jai Ho actor has been a 'great husband and father' who always supported her career and never placed any restrictions on her.

