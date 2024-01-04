Raj Kundra loves wifey Shilpa Shetty '72%' and not 100%; his reason will make you go ROFL
Recently, Businessman Raj Kundra shared a screenshot of a fun banter with his wife-actress Shilpa Shetty and revealed why he loves her 72%.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are known for being one of the most affectionate couples in Bollywood. They regularly share their love and admiration for each other in interviews and also on their social media handles. Recently, Raj Kundra took to his social media handle to share the screenshot of a hilarious exchange of chats with his wife-actress Shilpa Shetty on his story.
Raj Kundra shares a hilarious screenshot of a chat with Shilpa Shetty
Today, on January 4, businessman Raj Kundra shared a screenshot of a chat with Shilpa Shetty where the actor gave a hilarious reply to his wife with his witty sense of humor. In a shared story, Shilpa asks Raj, "Baby, how much do you love me?" and Raj playfully responds with an unexpected 72%. Intrigued, she follows up with "Why not 100%?" and he humorously replies, "28% GST tax on luxury items."
TAKE A LOOK:
