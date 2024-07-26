Rajeev Khandelwal recalls awkward casting couch experience and icy warning; 'I as good as gave him a...'

Rajeev Khandelwal has recently been receiving attention and appreciation for his role in the web series Showtime. Amid this, in a new interview, the actor opened up about his casting couch experience. Recalling the details, the Aamir actor shared how the film producer proceeded to serenade him with a song.

'I didn’t create a scene or anything,' says Rajeev Khandelwal

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Rajeev Khandelwal was asked to share his casting couch experience. He said the film producer bragged about having recently delivered a Rs 100 crore hit and proceeded to serenade him with a song. When Rajeev turned down his offers, he was given an icy warning at the end.

The actor said, “I didn’t create a scene or anything, but I as good as gave him a middle finger and left.” When asked if the person in question was famous, Rajeev said, “Yes. He’d just given a Rs 100 crore film recently. He said this to me. He said, ‘I’ve just delivered a 100-crore hit; you’re saying no to me?'”

Rajeev Khandelwal was told he was a drop-dead gorgeous man

Giving more details about the incident, Khandelwal shared that the film producer wouldn’t show him a script but insisted on singing a song for the actor. Rajeev was told he was a drop-dead gorgeous man, but the film producer said that he did not see it, but there’s something very masculine about him.

"I got the hint. He asked if I wanted to do his film, but I told him I needed to see a script first. He said, ‘I don’t give my scripts to anybody, but I like you, so I’ll sing a song for you,'" Rajeev recalled.

The person in question again asked the Showtime actor if he was doing the film, and Rajeev repeated that he would need to see a script. After that, the film producer got up, showed him the door, walked him to his car, and gave him an icy warning. Rajeev quoted the producer saying, "‘I was going to sign you for a two-film deal; let me see where you reach in life.’”

Meanwhile, Showtime also stars Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy. The series is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

