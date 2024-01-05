Rajkumar Hirani confirms making his OTT debut with 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey; says its in his 'own space'

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful and acclaimed directors in Bollywood. He is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Dunki. Now, Hirani has confirmed previous reports which stated that he is going to make his OTT debut soon. The director said that the show will star Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Rajkumar Hirani confirms his OTT debut

Earlier, it was reported that Rajkumar Hirani will be making his OTT debut with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey. According to PTI, the Dunki director has now confirmed this news. He said, “I’m doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I’m a showrunner for that, I’m not directing it. It’s a show for Hotstar (Disney+ Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it."

Hirani further said that the show is in his own space. “It’s something I’m very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I’m really involved and it’s in my own space,” he added.

Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai series

Hirani was asked if the third installment of Munna Bhai is on the cards. In response, the director said that he wanted to only if he had a good script. He explained that he has several Munna Bhai scripts because he has been trying to write them after every film. These scripts are titled Munna Bhai Chale America, Munna Bhai BA LLB, and Munna Bhai Chal Basse, etc.

“There are many scripts written but none of them reached that level of greatness. I know that any Munnabhai that I make will make a huge amount of money now. But I don’t want to make it for that reason,” he added.

Rajkumar Hirani and Vikrant Massey's work front

Hirani's recent directorial venture was the comedy-drama film Dunki. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others. It is based on the concept of donkey flight which refers to the illegal route taken to enter any country. Dunki is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon and is backed by Hirani, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jio Studios.

The film was released on December 21st and met with positive critical response. It has also turned out to be a major commercial success. Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani and their rapport dates back to Munna Bhai MBBS. The director had initially approached SRK for his debut film but it did not work out around that time.

Vikrant, on the other hand, has received heaps of praise for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail. The film is based on the 2019 namesake book by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. 12th Fail follows the story of a guy who overcomes poverty to become an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. Apart from Massey, the film also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. 12th Fail turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

He has several interesting films in the lineup including a film with Sunny Singh called Yaar Jigri. Vikrant is also doing Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu, which is a sequel to their film Haseen Dilruba. Apart from these, he is also doing a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Raashi Khanna.

