Rajkummar Rao reveals his friends' shocking reaction when he invited them for dinner with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, recently played hosts to Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt during his visit to Mumbai. The dinner party saw a mix of Bollywood personalities, including Abhishek Banerjee, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Farah Khan. However, it wasn’t just the star-studded guest list that caught attention—Rajkummar revealed how his friends were left stunned when they got an invite to dine with the Inception star!

In an interview with News 18, Rajkummar Rao shared an intriguing anecdote about hosting Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt for an evening at his home. Reflecting on the experience, he revealed how his friends were initially skeptical about the unexpected visit, struggling to believe that the Inception actor was dining with them.

He said, “When he came home and we called a few of our friends, they didn’t believe it at first. They were like, ‘Oh come on, why would Joseph come to your home?’"

The Stree 2 actor opened up about their engaging conversations, describing Joseph as down-to-earth, passionate about his craft, and effortlessly relatable. It was a memorable meeting of minds, blending cultures and cinema over a casual yet extraordinary evening.

Rajkummar went on to describe the delightful evening with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, sharing how they spent time in relaxed conversation. The two actors exchanged insights about cinema, with Joseph sharing his journey and expressing curiosity about Indian culture and films.

He called the experience enriching, blending camaraderie with a deep appreciation for storytelling across cultures.

The actor further shared an intriguing conversation with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, revealing how he asked the Hollywood star about what matters most to him: box office success, critical acclaim, or personal satisfaction as an artist.

Rajkummar Rao, who often seeks perspectives on finding the right balance in his own career, described Joseph’s thoughtful response. This year, he himself struck a balance, achieving both critical and commercial success with films like Stree 2 and Srikanth.

Rajkummar reflected on a profound takeaway from his discussion with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Joseph emphasized the importance of self-contentment and enjoying the creative journey. This perspective resonated deeply with Rajkummar, who realized that cherishing the process is vital in his artistic endeavors.

He also acknowledged the significance of box office success, viewing it as a testament to the audience's love and support for a film, beyond mere numbers. Balancing personal happiness and audience appreciation remains at the heart of his artistic aspirations.

Rajkummar Rao has had a packed year, showcasing his versatility in Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Who Wala Video. Adding to his accomplishments, he recently completed filming Maalik.

