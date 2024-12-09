Rajkummar Rao gives major update on Stree 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and it’s not what you expected to hear: 'Don't want...'

The horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, directed by Amar Kaushik, made waves in international markets after its release on August 15, 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for news of a sequel, but Rajkummar Rao has now delivered a major update on Stree 3 and it’s not what fans were hoping to hear. He confirmed that it won’t be happening ‘anytime soon’.

In a recent conversation with News18, Rajkummar Rao gave an update on Stree 3, hinting that it’s in the works but won’t be arriving anytime soon. “Stree 3 will certainly happen but not anytime soon,” he said.

He further explained that the team is committed to making it right, rather than rushing into a sequel just to capitalize on the film's success. Drawing from the six-year gap between Stree and Stree 2, he emphasized the importance of taking the time needed to deliver a quality project.

The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor also clarified that while Stree 3 will take some time, it won't take six years like its predecessor. He stressed that the team, including director Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan, and the writers, is focused on crafting a great story.

The goal is to avoid rushing into the project and to ensure that the franchise maintains its quality and standard. He emphasized that the team aims to push boundaries and take the third installment to new heights.

Talking about his beloved character Vicky, Rajkummar reveals that he holds it very dear to his heart. He relates deeply to Vicky's goofy, simple nature, noting that like his character, he too has a pure heart and enjoys fun moments with friends. However, he humorously adds that while he shares Vicky’s spirit, he doesn’t see himself falling in love with a ghost anytime soon.

Looking ahead to next year, Rajkummar Rao expresses his hope that 2024 mirrors the success of the current year. He aims to continue taking on challenging roles that push his limits. At the same time, he’s eager to explore more comedies, emphasizing that making people laugh is no easy feat.

On the work front, the actor had a busy year with roles in Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Who Wala Video. He has also recently wrapped up shooting for Maalik, which will be his next release.

