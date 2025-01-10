Rakesh Roshan recalls ‘challenging’ situation Hrithik Roshan had to face after he was ‘shot by mafia’ post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s release

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their debut in the industry with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Nearly 25 years later, the film has been re-released in the theaters today on Hrithik’s 51st birthday. Walking down memory lane, the veteran filmmaker remembered being shot by the mafia at the time of the film's release, causing a ‘challenging’ situation for the War 2 actor.

During a recent conversation with India Today, veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan noted that at the time Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released, the debutant had to handle all the attention on his own.

“Unfortunately, I was shot by the mafia within a week and was in the hospital. He was dealing with two major situations simultaneously—his debut film becoming a massive hit with everyone praising him, and his father being critically injured and hospitalized. It was an incredibly challenging time for us," he said.

Roshan further added that by the grace of God he recovered and called their journey "remarkable." He went on to talk about the film’s celebration through its re-release on the silver jubilee. He expressed his happiness as a filmmaker, noting that the audience remembers the film even after years.

Emphasizing on the re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after Karan Arjun, Roshan expressed happiness about fans turning up to experience a film they’ve watched so many times. “Even more exciting is the fact that younger generations are eager to watch it on the big screen. Overall, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he said on a concluding note.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with News 24, Ameesha Patel also shared she and Hrithik received marriage proposals and fans would marry their pictures in temples at the time film was released. "I got letters written in blood, professing their love. It was very scary. I had stalkers... people following us," she said.

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel led Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released in 2000.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s lady love Saba Azad’s birthday wish for her ‘light’ is as bright as their relationship; ‘May joy envelop you forever’