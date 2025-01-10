Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-Release: Netizens relive Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer 'timeless masterpiece' after 25 years
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has been re-released in cinemas, and netizens have shared their reactions after watching the film.
After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is the latest film to return to cinemas. The movie is set to complete 25 years, and it has been re-released on Hrithik’s birthday today, January 10, 2025. Netizens watched the film and relived the ‘timeless masterpiece.’
As Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released in theaters across India, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reactions. They got extremely nostalgic and appreciated the charm of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s debut movie.
One person said, “Reliving the magic of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai the film that gave us love, dreams, and the iconic Hrithik Roshan! Every scene, every dance, and every moment still feels as fresh as the first time. Truly, a timeless masterpiece! @iHrithik happy birthday god #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.”
Another user was grateful to get the chance to watch the film in theaters. The tweet read, “Happy Birthday @iHrithik sir wishing you a very Very Happy Birthday... Thank you so much for this my dream complete #KahoNaaPyaarHai today after 25 Years very long time @RakeshRoshan_N Thank you sir.”
A post shared, “#KahoNaaPyaarHai watching this movie for the first time today on his birthday wow what a lovely movie, superb performance from HR & all the actors, all the songs were so so good.”
Another netizen shared a video of the audience cheering Hrithik Roshan’s entry and stated, “The Moment when Hrithik took over the world. This was the moment Complete Superstar was born. Look at the reaction of crowd even after 25 years.”
Check out more reactions here!
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was originally released on January 14, 2000. The cast of the romantic thriller includes Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and more. The film is directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan.
ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘magic’ wows netizens even after 12 years