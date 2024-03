15 best Karan Arjun movie dialogues that live rent-free in our heads

Karan Arjun, a 1995 Bollywood classic directed by Rakesh Roshan, stands as a timeless masterpiece renowned for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and memorable music. Karan Arjun dialogues are something that cinema lovers are obsessed with as it stars two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, in lead roles. The movie also features a stellar ensemble cast including Rakhee Gulzar, Amrish Puri, and Kajol.

Set against a backdrop of reincarnation and revenge, the movie follows the journey of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated at birth due to a family feud. Fate reunites them in their next lives as they seek justice and redemption. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry, coupled with their intense portrayal of the titular characters, captivated audiences and solidified their status as megastars.

Karan Arjun’s dialogues and the soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan, and breathtaking action sequences further enhanced its appeal. Karan Arjun continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, earning a reputation as one of the best Bollywood films of all time for its timeless themes of love, family, and reincarnation, making it a must-watch for cinephiles and fans alike.

10 best Karan Arjun dialogues

1. Mere bete aayenge, mere Karan Arjun aayenge. Zameen ki chaati phad ke aayenge, aasman ka seena cheer ke aayenge

Presenter- Rakhee

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

2. Hum khandani Thakur hai ... hamari ragon mein khoon ke saath saath zid aur ahankaar bhi daudta hai

Presenter -Amrish Puri

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

3. Ghode par bahetkar jaan ki baazi lagane mein woh maaza nahi ... joh chahat ke maidan mein dil ki baazi laga dene mein hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

4. Main toh budhi ho gayi, meri aankhen kamzor ho gayi, lekin mera vishvas kamzor nahi hua

Presenter- Rakhee

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

5. Khoon ki Holi khelne waale, aaj main dekhti hoon. Khoon kiska behta hai aur laashein kiski girti hai

Presenter- Rakhee

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

6. Daulat se insaan keemti bistar khareed sakta hai, magar neend nahi khareed sakta. Daulat se insaan roti khareed sakta hai, magar bhook nahi. Ddaulat se insaan jism khareed sakta hai, magar sacha pyar nahi khareed sakta.

Presenter- Kajol

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

7. Pyar mein jab tak maut se na khelo, milnewaali zindagi ka mazaa nahi aata

Presenter- Shah Rukh Khan

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

8. Daayan haath jeb mein rakh lo seth , varna zindagi bhar aapko baayen haath se khana, khana padega

Presenter- Salman Khan

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

9. Main toh samajhta tha ki duniya mein mujhse badkar kamina aur koi nahi hai. Lekin tumne end mauke par aaisa kaminapan dikhaya hai ki hum tumhare kaminepan ke ghulam ho gaye hai

Presenter - Amrish Puri

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

10. Apne raaste se kaanto ko hata dena aur dushmano ko mita dena, hamare khandan ki parampara hai

Presenter- Amrish Puri

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

11. Kiss gaalon pe nahi, hoton pe kiya jata hai

Presenter- Shah Rukh Khan

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

12. Jab maa ka dil tadapta hai na, toh aasman mein bhi daraarein padh jati hai

Presenter - Rakhee

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

13. Bhavnao ki chot jab dil par lagti hai, toh nafrat ki jwala badakh uthti hai

Presenter - Rakhee

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

14. Zindagi mein joh hota hai woh socha nahi hota, aur joh socha jata hai woh kabhi hota nahi. Aur joh kabhi nahi hota, woh kabhi kabhi ho jata hai

Presenter- Kajol

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

15. Hamare Ghar Ki Bahu Betiyan Jab Kabhi Beizzati Ke Daldal Mein Kadam Rakhti Hai … Toh Hum Unhe Haveli Ki Char Deewari Mein Zinda Chunwa Dete Hai

Presenter- Amrish Puri

Dialogue Writer - Indeevar

Karan Arjun’s dialogues and the movie itself remains a quintessential Bollywood classic that transcends generations with its enduring appeal. The film's powerful message of reincarnation, coupled with the dynamic performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. As one of the best Bollywood films of all time, Karan Arjun has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring countless filmmakers and audiences alike.

Lesser known facts about Karan Arjun

Despite its commercial success and widespread acclaim, there are some lesser-known facts about the movie that add to its mystique. For instance, the film's original title was Kaynaat, which was later changed to Karan Arjun. Additionally, veteran actor Amrish Puri initially declined the role of Thakur Durjan Singh but later accepted it after Rakesh Roshan convinced him.

Another interesting fact is that the song Jaati Hoon Main was initially composed for a different film but was later included in Karan Arjun due to its thematic relevance. These lesser-known tidbits only add to the film's allure and further solidify its status as a timeless cinematic gem that will continue to be cherished for generations to come.

