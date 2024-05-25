Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani create ‘timeless memories’ during Fiji vacay; see PICS

The newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently flew to Fiji for a relaxing vacation. The love birds, who recently got married after dating each other for quite some time, have been sharing pictures and videos with their fans on social media.

Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram on May 24 and shared pictures with his ladylove. He offered glimpses of their ‘timeless memories’ created during their island vacation.

In the first picture, the couple is seen looking at each other adorably. He wears casual shorts and a T-shirt, while Rakul Preet Singh looks lovely in a bikini top styled with a sarong. In the second picture, they are seen sporting flowers in their hair as they pose with the locals. While the third one shows him posing solo in an all-pink outfit.

He captioned the post, “Creating timeless memories at Nanuku that we’ll treasure forever, and adventuring through the island’s breathtaking wonders hand in hand with my special someone! The ultimate getaway!” Have a look:

Rakul Preet Singh gives a sneak peek into her vacation

Rakul also took to her Instagram on May 25 to share more pictures with her fans. She also shared a video flaunting the sea view from the yacht. She captioned the post, “Chasing sunsets and dreams (with a heart emoji).”

The couple has been keeping fans updated with sneak peeks into their vacation. Earlier, they also shared a video of their welcome at Kokomo islands. In the video, they were seen trekking and enjoying the cold waters of the islands. Rakul was seen diving into the deep waters.

The couple dated for a few years and tied the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024.

Jacky Bhagnani’s work front

Jackky recently backed Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. Next, he will be producing Ashwatthama The Saga Continues, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Rakul will next be seen in Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan and De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

