Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Fiji vacay diaries ft. ‘sunset swims, shark spotting’ and more

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in February of this year and recently marked three months of their marriage. Rakul and Jackky visited the picturesque country of Fiji in order to celebrate the special occasion.

Rakul has now offered a peek into her Fiji vacation with her husband, Jackky. They participated in a lot of activities during their holiday.

Rakul Preet Singh drops glimpses from Fiji holiday with her husband Jackky Bhagnani

Today, May 24, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a series of photographs from her recent getaway to Fiji. In the first picture, the actress was seen wearing a black monokini as she sat at the edge of a pool with a scenic view in the background. She was wearing no make-up and had her hair tied in a bun. She flashed a huge smile as she posed for the camera.

The second image showed Rakul posing with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, while sitting in a cart. They sported sunglasses and local flower crowns on the sunny day. There was a candid shot of Rakul as she looked over at the water. In the end, there was a clip capturing some sharks underwater.

Rakul’s caption read, “Sunset swims, Fiji culture, shark spotting.. we did it all #Bula #wherehappinesscomesnaturally #FijiIslands #Luxurytravel #bucketlistdestination.”

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding

On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their grand wedding ceremony at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. They were surrounded by their friends and families, as well as colleagues from the film industry, on their big day.

Rakul’s bridal attire was a blush-pink lehenga, while Jackky was decked up in an ivory sherwani. Along with their dreamy wedding announcement on Instagram, the couple also released their wedding song, Bin Tere. The melodious track is sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, offering a tribute to Rakul and Jackky’s togetherness. “#abdonobhagna-ni” was the duo’s chosen hashtag for the occasion.

