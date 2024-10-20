Karwa Chauth 2024: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput flaunts hubby’s initials; Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda all excited for first celebration

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Karwa Chauth. Meanwhile, our Bollywood diva wives are equally enjoying the special festival by flaunting their hands adorned with henna. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and more offered a glimpse of the same. Check it out.

Today, on October 20, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her hand adorned with mehendi. The star’s wife opted for a mandala design and wrote her husband’s name’s initial, "SK." She further wrote, "That time of the year" followed by a red heart emoji.

Up next is Kriti Kharbanda, who will also be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage to Pulkit Samrat. To make it even more special, the actress adorned both her hands with minimal yet beautiful designs. The couple got married on March 15, 2024.

Take a look

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh is also ready to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with Jackky Bhagnani. For her first celebration, the De De Pyaar De 2 actress opted for a minimal mandala design, wrote her husband’s initial, "J," alongside it, and tagged him. She also wrote, "First," followed by a red heart emoji.

Interestingly, the loving husband has also fasted for his wife as he reacted to the post, stating, "My Life I am so hungry but I won't eat too."

The couple got married on February 21, 2024, earlier this year.

Take a look

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. The Badhaai Ho actor’s wife looked ethereal in a silk kurta adorned with heavy earrings and her curly tresses left open. In the multi-picture post, she flaunted her mehendi design on one hand while she wrote her husband’s initial on the other.

"Happy #KarvaChauth When your main is in Manali ki waadiyaan shooting… yahan yeh gaane gaaye ja rahen hain @ayushmannk," she wrote in the caption with Hamri Atariya song in the background.

The loving husband reacted to the post by expressing, "Karwa Chauth (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @tahirakashyap (accompanied by an eye-holding tear emoji)"

Take a look

Take a quick look at the posts shared by other Bollywood celebrities

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani also shared pictures of their henna-adorned hands on their respective social media handles.

