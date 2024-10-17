Rakul Preet Singh suffers from serious back injury during workout; shares health update with fans

Rakul Preet Singh recently sustained a severe back injury while working out at the gym. She was reportedly attempting an 80 kg deadlift without any support, which resulted in back spasms. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to provide a health update to her fans and talk about how she has been dealing with the injury.

In a candid post, Rakul expressed her frustration over the incident, describing it as a "stupid" mistake. She admitted that her determination to push herself had consequences, resulting in a severe injury.

Rakul went on to say, "I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest. But, it is a lesson learnt."

She also took the opportunity to advise her followers to listen to their bodies, especially when they send warning signals. She opened up about the importance of not overexerting oneself, as it can lead to harm.

Rakul concluded her video by saying, "Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who misses me. I will bounce back stronger."

Prior to her update, Rakul's team had released a statement regarding her condition.

The statement, as quoted by Hindustan Times, read, "She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. Despite this, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2, taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment."

On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, where she stars alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Additionally, she will appear in S Shankar's highly anticipated project titled Indian 3, featuring Kamal Haasan.

